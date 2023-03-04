Blessing Hospital
Son, to Kurtis and Caitlyn Schuster of Quincy, at 1:55 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Nick Sr. and Katie Logan of Quincy, at 9:39 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023
Daughter, to Charlie and Danelle Larne of Quincy, at 3:29 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023
Daughter, to Adam J. Steffen and Trystin R. Smith of Quincy, at 6:13 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023
Daughter, to Chase Miller and Hailey Masterson of Hannibal, at 8:36 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023
Daughter, to Gunner Turner and Sadia Rickard of Pleasant Hill, Ill., at 8:54 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023
Son, to Justin and Ashley Hainline of Plymouth, Ill., at 1:31 p.m., Tuesday, Februray 28, 2023
Daughter, to Tanner Blackwell and Bracey Dyer of Quincy, at 6:46 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023
