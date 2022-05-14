Blessing Hospital
Son, to Ryan Gilday III and Darian Brown of Quincy, at 11:29 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2021
Son, to Jacob and Carrie Campbell of Quincy, at 1:55 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Daughter, to Casey and Jessie Shoopman of Camp Point, Ill., at 9:36 a.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022
Daughter, to Cole and Margaret Lanning of Plymouth, Ill., at 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022
Son, to Jacob Jagodzinski and Elizabeth Kipp of Coatsburg, Ill., at 6:34 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022
Son, to Tim and Lauren Crabtree of Quincy, at 4:27 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022
