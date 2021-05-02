Blessing Hospital
Son, to Matt and Whitley Yokem of Pittsfield, Ill., at 8:40 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021
Son, to Ray and Emily Tripp of Carthage, Ill., at 8:46 a.m., Wednesda, April 21, 2021
Son, to Charley and Lindsay Young of Quincy, at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Son, to Daniel and Rachel Mast of Carthage, Ill., at 4:02 a.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021
Son, to Adam and Kathryn Adrian, at 8:39 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021
Son, to Steven and Jamie M. Bock of Hannibal, Mo., at 8:21 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021
Daughter, to Caleb L. Erke and Cheyenne G. Stewart of Barry, Ill., at 9:54 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021
Son, to Wyatt Baker and Sabrina Garza of Milton, Ill., at 12:24 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021
Son, to Jacob Owsley and Micah Davis of Quincy, at 9:52 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021
Son, to Jeff and Kasey Bonnett of Pittsfield, Ill., at 1:31 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Daughter, to Eric Newton and Natasha Reno of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 12:36 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Son, to Kyle and Maggie Althide of Warsaw, Ill., at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Son, to Carlos Palacios and Bessie Goerlich of Ewing, Mo., at 7:39 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Son, to Joseph and Kelsey Ott of Quincy, at 3:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021