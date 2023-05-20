Blessing Hospital
Son, to T Jay Schafer and Stephanie Bauer of Quincy, at 8:35 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to T Jay Schafer and Stephanie Bauer of Quincy, at 8:35 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Son, to Shane and Danielle Ponder of Loraine, Ill., at 1:07 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Son, to Cyle and Isabelle Jones of Taylor, Mo., at 8:26 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023
Son, to Derek and Kourtney Price of Quincy, at 8:02 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023
Son, to Nicholas and Baylea Grant of Ewing, Mo., at 2:53 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023
Son, to Cyle and Isabelle Jones of Taylor, Mo., at 8:26 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023
Son, to Skip Goughnour and Jessica Abrego of Quincy, at 12:06 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023
Daughter, to Brandon and Alexis Ussery of Versailles, Ill., at 10:55 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023
Son, to Trevor Stabler and Emely Hernandez of Quincy, at 4:52 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023
Son, to Dalton and Alexis Heubner of Camp Point, Ill., at 7:17 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023
Daughter, to David and Kimberly Astorino of Quincy, at 7:58 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023
