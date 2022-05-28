Blessing Hospital
Son, to Dustin and Megan Huber of Camp Point, Ill., at 4:44 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Son, to David and Lydia Spillman of Quincy, at 8:52 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022
Daughter, to Zac Taylor and Kailyn Day of Carthage, Ill., at 5:11 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022
Son, to Kyle Mabie and Tabitha Sparks of Durham, Mo., at 11:27 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022
Daughter, to John and Christie Wert of Quincy, at 3:41 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022
Son, to Mark Andrew and Megan Breann Schlepphorst of Quincy, at 4:15 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022
Daughter, to Floyd and Amanda Bainter of Payson, Ill., at 4:53 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022
