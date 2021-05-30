Blessing Hospital
Son, to Tucker Yates and Jessica Sutterfield of Kahoka, Mo., at 8:06 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021
Son, to Nathan and Nicole Holtschlag of Quincy, at 12:38 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Daughter, to Jason and Samantha Zanger of Quincy, at 9:25 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021
Son, to Bradley and Kelsey Beckmann of Quincy, at 4 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021
Son, to Zach Grimsby and Sierra Johnson of Kinderhook, Ill., at 7:13 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021
Son, to Nathaniel Hirst and Brittany Ballenger of Louisiana, Mo., at 12:58 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Daughter, to Jordan and Megan Bridgeman Fowler, Ill., at 10:53 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021