Blessing Hospital
Son, to Ronnie Lynn Willis III and Kaylee Marie Sullivan of Hannibal, at 9:57 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Ronnie Lynn Willis III and Kaylee Marie Sullivan of Hannibal, at 9:57 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Son, to Nicholas Stray and Megan Johannessen of Meredosia, Ill., at 2:22 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Son, to Gavin and Allie Booth of Labelle, Mo., at 12:29 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Son, to Alexis Washington of Quincy, at 1:59 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Daughter, to Thomas M. Delcour of Payson, Ill. and Danielle R. Waterkotte of Quincy, at 5:13 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Daughter, to Tanner and Bethany Mellon of Quincy, at 4:27 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023
Son, to Matt and Whitney Fuhler of Belleview, Ill., at 8:24 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023
Daughter, to Mallori DeWitt of Clayton, Ill., at 3:18 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023
Daughter, to Josh and Melanie Stinnett of St. Peters, Mo., at 6:20 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023
Daughter, to Donald Irwin and Shalisha Clayton of Quincy, at 12:53 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023
Daughter, to Tilar Rogers and Nichole Birky of Wyaconda, Mo., at 4:32 a.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023
Son, to Jared and Summer Dittmer of Quincy, at 11:23 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2023
Son, to Justin Wollbrink and Mackenzie Herman of Quincy, at 9:32 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023
