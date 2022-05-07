Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Dakota Sparks and Gretchen Maple of LaBelle, Mo., at 10:33 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022
Son, to Conner and Jeni Schaefer of Clayton, Ill., at 2:12 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022
Daughter, to Rocky Valentine and Sydney Hamann of Quincy, at 12:39 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022
Daughter, to Brady and Bailey Ash of Payson, Ill., at 8:28 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022
Son, to Michael J. and Jessica M. Eads of Fowler, Ill., at 4:01 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022
Son, to Tim and Laura Crabtree of Quincy, at 4:27 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022
Daughter, to Bobby England Jr. and Lindsey Gratton of Pittsfield, Ill., at 12:10 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Daughter, to Nick Veith and Laura Anderson of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022
