Blessing Hospital

Son, to Brian Trone and Sierra Bruening-Trone of Quincy, at 5:26 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021

Son, to Ryan and Melissa Straley of Plainville, Ill., at 10:04 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Son, to Christian D. Rhodes and April D. Bolton of Griggsville, Ill., at 3:49 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Son, to Joshua and Caitlyn Parker of Quincy, at 5:47 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021

Son, to Jimmie Jr. and Angel Lamb of Quincy, at 2:09 p.m., Tuesday, November 4, 2021

Son, to Noah and Tiara Von Burg of Quincy, at 10:08 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021

Daughter, to Chris Davis and Emily Willingham of Quincy, at 9:45 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021.

Son, to Taylor and Carrie Stratman of Quincy, at 8:28 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021

Son, to Austin and Marylyn Sherman of Palmyra, Mo., at 7:31 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021

Son, to Keegan McDonald and Emily Stephenson of Quincy, at 3:06 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Daughter, to Seth and Noelle Stambaugh of Quincy, at 12:59 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021.

