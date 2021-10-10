Blessing Hospital
Son, to Joe Calhoun and Gina Edwards of Pittsfield, Ill., at 6:24 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021
Daughter, to Jake and Alana Reed of Quincy, at 12:36 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021
Son, to Matt and Sierra Harris of Payson, Ill., at 4:39 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021
Daughter, to Chad Hickman and Stephanie Peyton of Ursa, Ill., at 11:24 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021
Son, to Nicole Kaltenbach of Quincy, at 6:12 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021
