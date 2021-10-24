Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Matthew and Blair Garmer of Mendon, Ill., at 5:25 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021
Daughter, to Amanda Amador of Quincy, at 8:35 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021
Son, to Seth and Miranda Wyman of Hannibal, Mo., at 10:36 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021
Son, to Zachary Jones and Samantha Conover of Clayton, Ill., at 4:28 p.m., on Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Daughter, to Michael & Megan Leapley of Liberty, Ill., at 10:15 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
