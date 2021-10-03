Blessing Hospital
Daughter and son (twins), to Cory and Jennifer Deusterhaus of Quincy, at 1:08 p.m. and 1:14 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Son, to Jack and Lauren Cornell of Quincy, at 8:08 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Son, to Timothy and Hannah Snider of Springfield, Mo., Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Son, to Tyler and Sara Nickoley of Quincy, at 7:01 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021
Son, to Shawn and Danielle Wolf of Quincy, at 1:52 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021
Daughter, to Corby and Kayleigh Edwards of Pleasant Hill, Mo., at 8:21 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021
Son, to Dantez Lewis and Amy Smith of Quincy, at 1:56 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021
Son, to Bryce and Robin Burnett of Kahoka, Mo., at 4:58 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021
Daughter, to Timothy Mooney and Hayle Eller of Nebo, Ill., at 8:01 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021
Daughter, to Brent Austin and Judith Ann Brod of Quincy, at 9:00 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021
Daughter, to Cole and Regina Schralla of Quincy, at 8:24 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Son, to Joseph and Savannah Mitchell of Quincy, at 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Son, to Jeff and Jessica Dowdall of Elvaston Ill., at 10:17 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021