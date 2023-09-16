Blessing Hospital
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Justin Kirgan and Hailey McHatton of Griggsville, Ill., at 10:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Son, to Tyler and Maggie Nelson of Warsaw, Ill., at 8:28 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Daughter, to Dustin Barret and Nicole Bakulski of Bowen, Ill., at 2:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Daughter, to Jacob and Erin Dietrich of Quincy, at 9:53 a.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023
Daughter, to Alexander Kline and Heavenly Scottdavis of Quincy, at 7:29 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023
Daughter, to Nathan Shake and Malea Mayfield of Quincy, at 2:29 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023
Son, to Abricion Ivey and Megan Larenson of Bowling Green, Mo., at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023
Son, to Nolan and Karli Kurfman of Baylis, Ill., at 11:12 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023
