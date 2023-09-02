Blessing Hospital
Son, to Cody Failor and Stephanie Shepherd of Quincy, at 8:13 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2023
Son, to Rich Nieman III and Heather Nieman of Quincy, at 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Daughter, to Rich Nieman III and Heather Nieman of Quincy, at 8:21 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Son, to Darian Hutton of Camp Point, Ill., and Taylor Nelson of New Canton, Ill., at 1:33 p.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Son, to Jordan Miller and Katilyn Fisher of Perry, Mo., at 8:57 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023
Son, to Adam and Courtney Snider of Quincy, at 8:21 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023
Daughter, to Clayton White and DellaAnn Lemons of Hannibal, at 7:54 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023
Son, to William Owsley & Jamie Pyatt of Quincy, at 11:54 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023
Son, to Joseph & Savannah Mitchell of Quincy, at 12:32 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023
Son, to Trenton Brendt of Westfield, Wis., and Kirstyn Bell of Clarksville, Tenn., at 8:43 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2023
Son, to Clayton and Lauren Wyatt of Colchester, Ill., at 1:45 a.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023
