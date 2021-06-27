Madeline Bond, of Palmyra, was recently named to the Dean's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. She had to maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA for the Spring semester to receive this recognition.
Bond makes Dean's List at Mississippi College
- Staff Report
