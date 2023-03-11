A Bowen, Illinois, High School Reunion will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Southeastern Elementary Building in Bowen.
Classes from 1971, 1972, and 1973 who were underclassmen when BHS closed are included. Also any faculty members are invited.
The catered meal will be at noon. Alumni may also bring items for a silent auction to help with expenses and there will be a BHS memory table to share.
The cost is $28.00 per person and reservations are required by April 10th. Reservations may be sent to: Glenadene Webster, Box 86, Bowen, Illinois 62316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.