A Bowen High School reunion is being planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023. It will be held at the gymnasium at the Southeastern Elementary in Bowen. Reservation letters will be sent in January. Address changes and names of deceased graduates can be sent to Glenadene Webster, P.O. Box 86, Bowen, Illinois 62316
Reunion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.