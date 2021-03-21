Douglas and Nancy Sterling of Normal, Ill. and John and Diann Aden of Golden, Ill. announce the engagement of their children, Natalie and Isaiah, both of Murphysboro, Ill.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Normal Community West High School and a 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University- Carbondale. She works as a Child and Adolescent Counselor at Union County Counseling Services in Anna, Ill.
The prospective groom is a 2018 graduate of Camp Point Central High School and will graduate from SIU-C in 2022. He is a member of the Saluki Strike Battalion Army ROTC program.
The couple will be married Sept. 4, 2021, in Washington, Ill.