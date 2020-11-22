Anderson — Sapp

Megan Anderson and David Sapp, both of Mendon, Ill., are engaged to be married.
The bride elect is a daughter of Karl and Amy Anderson of Loraine, Ill. She is a 2013 graduate of Unity High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 2017. Megan works at Two Rivers Regional Council.
The prospective groom, son of David and Nancy Sapp of Quincy, is a 2004 graduate Quincy Notre Dame. David works for UPS.
The couple will be married at 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021, at Pointe D’vine.