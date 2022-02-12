Azotea — Paul engagement

Azotea — Paul
Kara Azotea of Lee's Summit, Mo. and Adam Paul of Lee's Summit, Mo. would like to announce their engagement and pending nuptials.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and 2013 graduate of the University of Missouri with a bachelors degree in Health Science and 2016 doctorate degree of Physical therapy at the University of Missouri.
The prospective groom is a 2008 graduate of Buffalo High School in Buffalo, Mo., a 2012 graduate with a Bachelor's in Exercise Science at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., and a 2016 Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Missouri.
The couple will be married June 4, 2022 at Lone Summit Ranch in Lee's Summit, Mo, with Randy Drish officiating.
