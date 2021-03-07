Blickhan - Hageman

Mike and Sally Blickhan of Quincy and Ronald Jr. and Paulette “Cookie” Hageman of New Carlisle, Ohio, announce the engagement of their children, Sarah Lucille Blickhan and Ronald G. Hageman III, both of Quincy.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, Quincy University and Colorado State University and works as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Blessing Hospital.
The prospective groom is a graduate of Northwestern High School and Wittenberg University. He served eight years with the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps and works as an Assembly Manager at Knapheide Manufacturing Co.
The couple will be married in late Spring at Quincy University Chapel.