Cain - Bickhaus

Alec Cain and Ashley Bickhaus, both of Quincy, will be united in marriage October 02, 2021, at the Quincy Knights of Columbus Hall.
The bride is a daughter of John and Chris Bickhaus of Quincy.
Ashley is a 2011 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and 2020 graduate of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing.
She is a Registered Nurse at Blessing Hospital.
The groom is a son of Bill Kroeger of Rolla, Mo., and Teresa Heckrodt of Quincy.
Alec is a 2017 GED graduate.
He is employed by FedEx/Harrison Delivery.
The bride will be given in marriage by her father at the ceremony conducted by Mike Sorenson.
Maid of honor is Kimberly Bickhaus of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Bridesmaids are Adreana Cain of Quincy and LeeAnn Bickhaus of Knob Noster, Mo.
Best man is Benjamin Kinard of Quincy.
Groomsmen are Ryan Aden of Quincy and Zach Bickhaus of Knob Noster, Mo.
Ringbearers are Lincoln and Maverick Bickhaus of Knob Noster, Mo.
Music by Mobile Entertainer
A reception will be held at the K of C Hall.