Chappell — Bergman

Tony Chappell of Centralia, Ill., father of the bride, announces the engagement of his daughter Amy Elizabeth Chappell of Centralia, Ill., to Robert Jeffrey Bergman of Quincy, Ill.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tony Chappell and the late Carolyn Chappell. Amy is a 2014 graduate of Centralia High School and a 2017 graduate of Kaskaskia College. Amy works as a physical therapist assistant at Advance Physical Therapy in Quincy.
The prospective groom is the son of Jeffrey and Joanne Bergman of Quincy. Robert is a 2013 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and is currently attending Western Illinois University, planning to graduate in 2021.
The couple, who resides in Quincy, plans to wed in March of 2021.