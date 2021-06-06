Crispin - Sanchez

Lucinda Crispin, daughter of Roger and Diane Crispin of Quincy, and Jason Sanchez, son of Traci Sanchez of Brookfield, Ill., and Richard Sanchez of Whiting, Ind., announce their engagement.
Both currently live in Lombard, Ill.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and 2016 Baechelor's graduate of DeVry University. She works as an HR Generalist/Payroll Manager at TVG-Medulla LLC.
The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Lyons Township High School and Bachelor's graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He works as an Account Manager at Hands On Technology, Inc.
The couple will be married April 8, 2022, in Darien, Ill.