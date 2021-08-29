Ditton - Mefford

David and Karen Ditton of Rolla, Mo., and Robert Mefford and Aphrodite Henderson of Hannibal, announce the engagement of their children, Jessie Ditton and Donovan Mefford, both of Rolla.
The bride-to-be will be a 2022 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology with a BS in Biology and Minors in French and Chemistry.
The prospective groom will also be a 2022 graduate of Missouri S&T with a BS in History with minors in French and Pre-Law.
The couple will be married May 25, 2022 in Pacific, Mo.