Susie and Bill Calkins of Quincy (Dave Dodson of Liberty, Ill.) and Donna and Larry Mangham of Pineville, La. (Thomas Veals of Pineville) announce the engagement of their children, Toni Dodson, of Tickfaw, La., and Thomas Veals of Chickasaw, Ala.
The bride-to-be is a 2001 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, a 2009 graduate of Western Illinois University and a Master's graduate of Southern University A&M. She works as a Probation/Parole Officer for the Louisiana State Department of Corrections.
The prospective groom is a 1999 graduate of Tioga High School in Tioga, La. and works as a Laboratory Manager at Intertek.
The couple will be married June 5, 2021, at Violet View Ranch in Quincy.