Dreasler - Niemann

Kristin Dreasler and Blake Niemann, both of Quincy, are formally announcing their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and a 2013 graduate of University of Kentucky. She works as a Special Projects Coordinator at Augustine Property Management.
The prospective groom is a 2005 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and a 2009 graduate of Truman State University. He works as an English Teacher at Hannibal High School.
The couple will be married at 1 p.m., Oct. 16, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy.