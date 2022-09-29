Engaged: Andrew Howser and Laurie Poe

Mr. Andrew Michael Howser and Ms. Laurie Ann Poe from Quincy, Illinois announce their Engagement on Thursday September 22 at Players. Mr. Andrew Howser is originally from Olney Illinois and the son of Jack Howser of Calhoun Illinois and Diane Parker from Clarksville Tennessee and the grandson of Dorthey Raglin of Carmi Illinois and Dan and Judy Howser of Olney Illinois. Ms. Laurie Poe is originally from Saint Louis, Missouri she is the daughter of Lewis and Linda Sutton of Quincy, Illinois. Granddaughter of Don and Marie Miller of De Soto, Missouri and Ed and Pearl Sutton of Liberty Illinois. The marriage is set for June 19, 2023.
Engagement
