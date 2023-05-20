Engaged: Blake Bent and Delaney Dalton

Dalton — Bent
If parents are announcing the engagement:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dalton — Bent
If parents are announcing the engagement:
Bob and Kathy Dalton of Spartanburg, S.C., and Jim and Marian Bent of Ashland, Mo., announce the engagement of their children, Delaney Dalton and Blake Bent, both of Valparaiso, Ind.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Furman University, bachelor of science, and
Florida Institute of Technology, MA in Professional Behavior Analysis, and works as a Program Manager at Lighthouse Autism Center in Portage, Ind.
The prospective groom is a graduate of University of Illinois, bachelor of science, and
Old Dominion University, Ph.D., and works as a Assistant Professor of Psychology at Valparaiso University.
The couple will be married September 09, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Fernwood Baptist Church in Spartanburg, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.