Engaged: Jacob Terry and Amy Luley

The parents of Jacob Michael Terry and Amy Patricia Luley have announced the couple's engagement. She is the daughter of Pat and Lynn Luley of Florissant, Missouri. He is the son of Michael and Janis Terry of 2304 Hampshire.
The bride-elect graduated from Quincy University and earned a degree in social services. Miss Luley is employed by Bella Ease of Quincy. Mr. Terry is completing his degree at Quincy University in theology and is employed as the youth minister at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy.
The couple will be married on September 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish in Florissant, Missouri.
