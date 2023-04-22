Madison Rose Jenkins said ‘YES’ to Jordan Steven Dietrich’s proposal on Thanksgiving weekend, November 2022. They would like to announce their approaching marriage.
Madison is the daughter of Mike and Sheri Jenkins of Quincy. She is a 2018 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, Quincy. She graduated from John Wood Community College in 2020 with an Associate’s Degree and from Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo. in 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is employed as a Psychiatric Technician in Behavioral Medicine at Blessing Hospital.
Jordan is the son of Melissa and Randy Dietrich of rural Liberty, Ill. He is a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School, Liberty, Il. He joined the U.S. Army in 2014 and graduated from Fort Benning, GA. in 2015. After graduating, Jordan was stationed at Fort Riley, Kans. He has served as a sniper in Korea and in Afghanistan. He is currently a Sergeant, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, Quincy. Jordan is employed by Randy Dietrich Construction, Liberty, Ill. working alongside with his father, Randy and brother, Joseph Dietrich.
A small family wedding will take place at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 14, at Jordan’s family home in Liberty.
