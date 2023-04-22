Madison Rose Jenkins said ‘YES’ to Jordan Steven Dietrich’s proposal on Thanksgiving weekend, November 2022. They would like to announce their approaching marriage.

Madison is the daughter of Mike and Sheri Jenkins of Quincy. She is a 2018 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, Quincy. She graduated from John Wood Community College in 2020 with an Associate’s Degree and from Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo. in 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is employed as a Psychiatric Technician in Behavioral Medicine at Blessing Hospital.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.