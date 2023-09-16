Travis — Agans
Kelsie Travis and Justin Agnas, of Quincy, announce their engagement to be married November 11, 2023, at Unitarian Church in Quincy. Jason Kutcher will officiate.
Kelsie is the daughter of Corrine Strauss (deceased) and David Travis of Quincy. She is currently employed by DaVita Kidney Care.
Justin is the son of Lisa Dochterman of Quincy, and Terry Agans of Camden, Ill., and is currently employed at Vibrantz Technologies.
The wedding party will be comprised of Aisley Bence of Quincy as Maid of Honor, Trevor Wycoff of Quincy as best man, Jovey Travis of Quincy as flower girl, and Milo Agans of Liberty, Ill., and Kojax Agans of Quincy as ring bearers.
The bride will be given away by her father, David Travis and her grandmother M'linda Boernson.
