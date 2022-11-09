Engaged: Kelly Wrap and Cale Burgtorf

Wrap — Burgtorf
Mark and Melissa Burgtorf of Quincy and Gary and Alicia Wrap of Chesterfield, Mo., announce the engagement of their children, Cale Burgtorf and Kelly Wrap, both of Kansas City, Mo.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo., and a 2019 graduate of SIUE of Edwardsville, Ill. and works as a KForce recruiter.
The prospective groom is a 2015 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and a 2019 graduate of Missouri State of Springfield, Mo., and works at Ally Financial.
The couple will be married May 20, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.
