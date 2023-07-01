Engaged: Sarah Campbell and Matthew Gillette

Campbell — Gillette
Sarah Campbell and Matthew Gillette are engaged to be married. The wedding will take place on December 9, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the Elms Hotel and Spa
Sarah Campbell and Matthew Gillette are engaged to be married. The wedding will take place on December 9, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the Elms Hotel and Spa
The bride-elect is a 2005 graduate of Quincy Senior High School in Quincy, Illinois. The bride-elect was a 2016 graduate of Hannibal La-Grange University of Hannibal, Missouri earning her Associate’s Degree in Science of Nursing. The bride-elect earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2017, she was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society in 2022 for her work in Nursing Leadership. The bride-elect is currently working on her Masters in Science of Nursing from Chamberlain University.
The groom-elect graduated from Estes Park High School in Estes Park, Colorado in 2004. The groom-elect graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor’s of Science specializing in Business Administration in 2008.
The bride-elect is employed for FlexCare Medical as a Critical Care Registered Nurse.
The groom-elect is a Recovery Supervisor for Enterprise.
The bride-elect’s mother is Carol Hochgraber of Quincy, Illinois. The bride-elect’s father is Kenneth (Helen) Keller also of Quincy, Illinois.
The groom-elect’s parents are Stephen and Katherine Gillette of LaBelle, Missouri.
