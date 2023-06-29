Tweedell — Solaro
Taylor Tweedell, of Quincy and Joseph Solaro, of Clayton, Mo., are engaged to be married. The ceremony will take place August 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
The bride-to-be is a Quincy Senior High School 2017, and Oklahoma City University 2021
The prospective groom is a Quincy Senior High School 2017, and Saint Louis University 2021
The bride-to-be is a senior accountant at the The Charity CFO. The prospective groom is an assistant director of undergraduate admissions at Washington University in Saint Louis.
Taylor is the daughter of Jeffrey and Sharon Tweedell of Quincy. Joseph is the son of Christopher Solaro of Quincy, and Elizabeth Solaro of Lee's Summit, Mo.
