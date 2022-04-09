Engagement announcement: April Albert and Austin Hawkins

The engagement of April Diann Albert and Austin Daniel Hawkins, both of Quincy, has been announced by her parents.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Todd and Tammy Emrick of Taylor, MO and Steve and Julie Albert, as well as the late Kim Albert, of Quincy. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Quincy University and Master of Business Administration from Quincy University as well. Miss Albert is employed by O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home as the office manager. April enjoys reading in her spare time.
The prospective groom is the son of Lisa and Kory Schreiner, as well as the late Eric Shacklett, of Milladore, WI and Rob and Tawnya Hawkins of Indianola, IA. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. He works in senior living sales. Austin is a cuisine connoisseur and loves to cook.
Prior to their current jobs, April taught and coached dance for 13 years and Austin coached basketball at the collegiate level for several years. They met while coaching their respective sports at Quincy University. The couple attend The Crossing Church. In their spare time, they enjoy traveling to new places and trying new foods, going to concerts, exercising, and playing with their English Cream Golden Retriever, Sadie Hawkins.
The couple will be married April 23, 2022 at Tabernacle of Praise Assembly in Hannibal, MO. Kory Hollensteiner, Campus Pastor of The Crossing Church’s 48th Street location, will officiate the ceremony.
