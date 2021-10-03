Fray - Tappe

Mike and Joy Fray of Quincy and Kathy and the late Tony Tappe of Quincy announce the engagement of their children, Dr. Michaela Joy Fray and Andrew Anthony Tappe.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Southeastern High School and Quincy University with additional degrees from William Woods University and Western Illinois University. She is the Director of Professional Learning at the Regional Office of Education in Quincy.
The prospective groom is a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy University. He is a Wealth Management Advisor and CFP professional at Merrill Lynch in Quincy.
The couple will be married in October at the First Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ill.