Hummel — Goehl

Dakota Hummel and Donovan Goehl, both of Liberty, Ill., announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate from Quincy Senior High School. Dakota works at Adams Pointe and The Arbors assisted living. She is the daughter of Karen Hummel-Meyers and Steven Meyers of Quincy, and the late Jason Hummel.
The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Donovan works at Rome’s Auto Spring Repair. He is the son of Shelly Stull of Quincy, and the late Joseph Goehl.
The couple will be married May 1, 2021, at Lake View Weddings, Camp Point Ill.