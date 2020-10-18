Richard and Annette Imbrescia of Saugus, Mass., and Dr. Stephen and Janet Liesen, of Quincy, announce the engagement of their children Kristina Imbrescia of Saugus, Mass., and Clayton Liesen of Boston, Mass.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Saugus High School and a 2016 graduate of MCPHS University. Kristina works as a pharmacist.
The prospective groom is a 2009 graduate of Western High School, a 2014 graduate of Quincy University, a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine and plans to graduate in 2021 from Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Clayton is currently a Dentist/Endodontic resident.
The couple will be married at 1 p.m. April 17, 2021, in Boston, Mass.