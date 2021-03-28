Lung - DaSilva

Ted and Sara Lung of Camp Point, Ill., and Joaquin and Maritza DaSilva of New Port Richey, Fla., announce the engagement of their children, Jenae and Justin, of Springfield, Mo., and New Port Richey, Fla., respectively.
The bride-to-be is a 2012 graduate of Central High School, a 2015 graduate of Evangel University and is currently attending Missouri State University for a Master's degree in Teaching. She works as a Spanish Education student teacher at Greenwood Lab School in Springfield as well as an English teacher for VIP Kids.
The prospective groom is a 2015 graduate of Elfers Christian School, attended Word of Life Bible Institute and studied Computer Programming at St. Petersburg College. He works as the Senior Editor at JL Video in New Port Richey.
The couple will be married May 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. in Willard, Mo.