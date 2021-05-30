Mishra - Likes

Nalin and Rithu Mishra of New York City, N.Y. and Greg and Elizabeth LIkes of Camp Point, Ill. announce the engagement of their children, Keerti, of Clawson, Mich. and Tim, of Royal Oak, Mich.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Staten Island Technical High School, earning her medical degree from Wayne State in 2021, and works at Ascension St. John's Hospital in Detroit, Mich.
The prospective groom is a 2009 graduate of Central High School in Camp Point, earning a B.A. in Communication at University of Illinois in 2012, and works as a Salesforce Administrator at Kelly Services in Troy, Mich.
The couple will be married September 24, 2021, at 5 p.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, in Royal Oak.