Sechrest - Miles

MaKenzie Sechrest and Dominic Miles, both of Quincy, formally announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Richland High School and 2016 graduate of Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. She has been working at Blessing Hospital since 2018.
The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and 2017 graduate of Quincy University. He has been working at Jones Poultry since 2019.
The couple will be married November 06, 2021, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.