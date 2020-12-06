Kelsie Spangler and Dirk Otterstein, both of Louisiana, Mo., are engaged to be married.
The bride elect, daughter of Clint and Jami Kirkham of Camden, Ill., is a 2013 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Kelsie works as an administrative assistant for Pike County Memorial Hospital.
The prospective groom, son of Kurt and Connie Otterstein of Ballwin, Mo., is a 2018 graduate of University of Central Missouri and 2019 graduate of Missouri State Police Academy. Dirk works as a conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Kelsie and Dirk are planning a 2021 spring wedding.