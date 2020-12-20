Standley – Scholz

Gregory and Debra Standley of Quincy are excited to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Natalie Standley to Nicholas Scholz. Mr. Scholz is the son of Christopher and Monica Scholz of Quincy.
The couple graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 2013.
Ms. Standley received bachelor’s degrees in Graphic Design and Communication Studies from Eastern Illinois University in 2018. She is a graphic designer at 2e, a creative agency in St. Louis, Mo.
Mr. Scholz received a bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts Management from DePaul University in 2017. He recently graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a juris doctor degree. He works as an associate at the HeplerBroom LLC in Edwardsville, Ill.
The couple will be married December 26, 2020, in Quincy, Ill.