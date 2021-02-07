Traeder - Stanley

Glori and Terry Traeder of Quincy announce the engagement of their daughter Paige to Jeff Stanley, son of Sondra and Robert Stanley of Prospect Heights, Ill.
Paige is a 2007 graduate Quincy High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in communication. She is a Senior Talent Rep for Cameo.
Jeff is a 2006 graduate of St. Viator High School and a 2010 graduate of Marquette University with a degree in finance and marketing. He is a Certified Financial Analyst and Portfolio Solutions Specialist at Nuveen.
The couple will be married in Nashville, Tenn., in Spring, 2022.