Willimann - Whaley

Ashley Willimann of Lake of the Woods, Ill., and Zach Whaley of Oskaloosa, Kan., formally announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Quincy High School and 2020 graduate of Harding University. She is currently working towards earning her M.S. Speech-Language Pathology.
The prospective groom is a 2015 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and a 2019 Bachelor's graduate of Harding and a 2021 Master's graduate of University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The couple will be married August 07, 2021 at Quincy Church of Christ.