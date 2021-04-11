Zeeck - Gerecke

Brad and Jan Zeeck of Havana, Ill. and Steve and Kathy Gerecke of Liberty, Ill. announce the engagement of their children, Katie and Andrew.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Havana High School, a 2015 graduate of Spoon River College and a 2017 graduate of Western Illinois University where she received her bachelor’s degree in Ag Business. She is currently employed at Dunteman and Company Accounting.
The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of Liberty High School, a 2013 graduate of John Wood Community College and a 2015 graduate of Western Illinois University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Science. He is currently employed at Dearwester Grain Services, Inc.
The couple will be married October 2, 2021 in Camp Point, Ill.