Hannibal native earns Doctor of Pharmacy

Hannibal native Amelia Marie Godfrey-Rosenkrans recently completed all requirements to receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City College of Pharmacy.
Amelia is the daughter of Debra and Darrell Allen and Leonard and Shannon Rosenkrans, all of Hannibal. She is a 2014 graduate of Hannibal High School, finishing third in her class. While in high school, she worked as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens where she developed her interest in the field.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Hannibal-LaGrange University in 2017, finishing the program with honors in just three years. There, she also met her best friend Grant Godfrey. They were married in 2016.
After graduation, the couple moved to Grant’s home town of Ozark where Amelia enrolled in UMKC College of Pharmacy's satellite program in Springfield Mo, completing the necessary course requirements and doing clinical rotations at CoxHealth, Hannibal Free Clinic and Hannibal Regional Hospital. There, she was involved in several COVID vaccination clinics.
Amelia’s graduation and hooding ceremonies will be held this May 15th at the UMKC campus in Kansas City. Since attendance is limited, congratulatory notes may be sent to Amelia via email: cpadsa@yahoo.com.