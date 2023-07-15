A regular meeting of the LWV was held July 5 at the Quincy Public Library. Discussion was held regarding ongoing voter registration and voting rights. The LWV locally and nationally believes that voting rights should be a nonpartisan issue.
While the LWV does not support specific candidates, they do take stands on local and national issues such as the Women's Equality Act.
After a discussion about the issue of mold in the Courthouse, the league voted to stand in solidarity with those who work in, and those who visit the Adams County Courthouse. They urged the Adams County Board members to be open with information and to protect the health of all entering the building.
The LWV is learning more about the Quincy Recycling Program. There are ongoing meetings with those in charge of the program about whether this is profitable, how much money is being spent, etc. This information should be available to the taxpayers.
The next regular meeting of the LWV will be Tuesday, August 1 at 6 pm at the library. Interested persons are invited to attend.
Women's Equality Day will be observed on Sunday, August 27. Shelly Arns, QPS School Board President will be the speaker. The time and place will be announced.
