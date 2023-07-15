Mark Twain High School of Center, Mo., class of 1983, will be having its 40th year reunion, on July 29th, 2023. They have also invited the classes of 1982 and 1984 to celebrate with them.
The reunion will be held at the Junction, at Highway 19, in Perry, Mo.
Cocktail hour to be from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner orders will be taken at 6 p.m. at the banquet hall on the restaurant side. There will be 4 options available: Ribeye for $28.00; Monterey chicken $14.75; Grilled salmon $18.75; Breaded catfish $12.50. All dinners include sides.
Band playing is 11, from Quincy.
Accomodations: Junction hotel 10 rooms; Country Inn route EE.
Shuttle is available from Country Inn if enough people are interested.
Questions: Contact Randy Wisdom at 573-822-2026 or Christie McLaughlin Litterer at 573-248-8608.
