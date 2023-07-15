Mark Twain High School of Center, Mo., class of 1983, will be having its 40th year reunion, on July 29th, 2023. They have also invited the classes of 1982 and 1984 to celebrate with them.

The reunion will be held at the Junction, at Highway 19, in Perry, Mo.

